Man arrested after early morning shooting in Mandan

Police arrested a suspect Friday morning after a shooting at a Mandan mobile home court.

Terry J. Peltier, 28, allegedly shot another 28-year-old man just after 4 a.m., according to the Mandan Police Department.

The unidentified man suffered a gunshot wound to his hip, and an ambulance took him to a local hospital. Police did not know his condition when they released a statement about the incident late Friday morning.

Officers located Peltier, a Mandan resident, at a home in Bismarck. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center while formal charges are pending. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

