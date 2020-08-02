Man arrested after barricading himself in Mandan townhouse

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a residence early Sunday morning, according to Mandan Police.
Police responded to a domestic violence call around 3:30 a.m. along the 2900 block of 40th Avenue Southeast in the Lakewood area of Mandan, Lt. Rick Widicker said.
The man then barricaded himself inside a townhouse, and police called Western Dakota SWAT to assist with the situation. A weapon was involved, Widicker said.
Officers used a chemical agent to remove the man from the residence. Charges are pending.
