Man arrested after barricading himself in Mandan townhouse

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a residence early Sunday morning, according to Mandan Police.

Police responded to a domestic violence call around 3:30 a.m. along the 2900 block of 40th Avenue Southeast in the Lakewood area of Mandan, Lt. Rick Widicker said.

The man then barricaded himself inside a townhouse, and police called Western Dakota SWAT to assist with the situation. A weapon was involved, Widicker said.

Officers used a chemical agent to remove the man from the residence. Charges are pending.

