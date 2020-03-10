Man accused of transmitting venereal disease to child pleads guilty

A Bismarck man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl and giving her a venereal disease pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge that could send him to prison for 20 years.

Paxton Heywood, 21, was charged in February after an adult family member of the girl met with police and informed them of her diagnosis. The charges against Heywood stem from an investigation that included a forensic interview, according to a police affidavit. The child was “very clear, very articulate” in the information she gave to investigators, Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Anna Argenti said.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig accepted Heywood's plea and ordered a presentence investigation.

Heywood is in the custody of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was sentenced in January to two years in prison for drug charges filed in September 2019. His attorney, Steven Balaban, declined comment on the case.

