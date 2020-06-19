Man accused of rolling boulder off cliff at state historic site
Man accused of rolling boulder off cliff at state historic site

A Mandan man is accused of rolling boulders off a cliff at Double Ditch Indian Village State Historic Site north of Bismarck, with people below the cliff.

A boulder estimated at 700 pounds came to rest on a walking path, Burleigh County Sheriff's Deputy Elliot Carvell said in an affidavit.

No injuries were reported in the Wednesday evening incident, in which Charles Gipp, 35, also is accused of starting a small fire with grass on a boulder.

Gipp allegedly told Carvell that he rolled the boulder off the ledge for spiritual reasons.

Gipp is charged with felony reckless endangerment and two misdemeanors: criminal mischief and refusal to halt. His bond was set at $750 cash. He was not listed on the jail roster Friday at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

