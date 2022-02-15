Linton woman ordered to repay $25,000 stolen from Mandan tattoo studio

A judge has ordered a Linton woman to pay a Mandan tattoo studio owner more than $25,000 in restitution after she pleaded guilty to making improper electronic transfers using his company credit card.
Andrea Lawler, 27, must also spend two years on probation, court records show.
Lawler in 2020 worked as a receptionist at the studio, according to a police affidavit. She arranged transfers of more than $51,000 to an account held by a co-defendant in the case, Alex Dauenhauer, 27, of Bismarck. Dauenhauer in January was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to make restitution.