Lincoln police, Morton County sheriff move to body cameras

Two local law enforcement agencies are rolling out body cameras for their officers this year.
Lincoln Police Chief Robyn Krile said her department's officers began wearing body cameras last weekend. Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier hopes to implement cameras this summer for some deputies after testing devices in late 2018 and later budgeting for the equipment.
Both Krile and Kirchmeier say body cameras are a useful tool and that they plan to approve policies for camera use and the release of footage.
'A phenomenal tool'
Lincoln's police department began researching body cameras earlier in 2019 and then reallocated money in November to make the purchase, Krile said.
Three cameras are shared among the department's six officers, to be worn whenever the officers are on duty and used whenever police interact with the public. The cameras and related operational tools cost about $12,000, according to Krile.
"Really it comes down to our department believes very highly in having transparency and accountability," she said, calling the cameras "a phenomenal tool" for revealing information and actions.
Lincoln Mayor Gerarld Wise called the body cameras "a great thing" and "a long time coming." He said Krile has been diligent and cautious in her budget.
"What's the price on safety? You can't put a price on safety," he said.
Moving along
After deputies' testing in 2018, Kirchmeier requested cameras last summer in his 2020 budget blueprint to the county commission. The board budgeted six cameras and video storage equipment for courthouse security, costing $7,290. Kirchmeier also would like to add more cameras for investigations and warrants with a $6,000 donation fundraised by Premier Homes of Mandan.
Kirchmeier said he is reviewing vendors and hopes to have the cameras implemented "at least by this summer sometime."
Premier Homes owner Wade Vogel said the company typically donates Christmas trees or other items to needy families at Christmastime, but opted for the cameras after seeing Kirchmeier discuss the related costs in the news.
"I thought that'd be something that I'd be willing to get behind," Vogel said.
Dakota Community Bank has an account accepting donations, called "Premier Homes Pay It Forward." Vogel expects to transfer the money to the sheriff this week.
Morton County Commissioner Bruce Strinden, who holds the law enforcement and emergency management portfolios, said the sheriff notified the county commission of Premier Homes' donation, which he called "somewhat unusual" but "very much appreciated."
Plans ahead
Kirchmeier said the cameras are "another good tool for the officers to use." He has previously said the cameras would have been handy for officers policing protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline in southern Morton County in 2016 and 2017.
The sheriff's office has 36 sworn officers, but not all would receive cameras right away. Patrol deputies have in-car cameras, though Kirchmeier said the goal would be to eventually outfit them with body cameras, too. The camera could be worn on the shoulder or midchest of the uniform, depending on the mount.
Kirchmeier's office will adopt a policy for camera use and public records, "for when it's used and for medical, when you can turn it off, turn it on, what's released, what type of video is released, what isn't, that type of thing," he said. That policy will come before the cameras are implemented, he said.
Krile is working on a new Lincoln Police Department policy manual, with provisions for body camera use, and records maintenance and release. On Monday she expected to soon complete and approve the manual.
The 2015 Legislature passed a law making "an image taken by a law enforcement officer or a firefighter with a body camera or similar device and which is taken in a private place" an exempt record. State law allows an exempt record "may be open in the discretion of the public entity."
North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said body cameras in other places have raised questions about police recordkeeping practices and related costs. Footage potentially could be withheld in the course of an investigation, he added. State law makes "active criminal intelligence information and active criminal investigative information" not subject to access as public records.
"I would suspect that the investigatory thing will be used for body cameras as well as it's used for other records," McDonald said.
"I think the issue is going to be what's public and when is it public," he added.
Drawbacks?
Bismarck and Mandan police do not use body cameras. Neither does the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department.
"At this point we think ... for lack of a better term, we've got the equipment we think can document what we want to document, and with some of the downfalls of them, we just don't think this is the time to consider them," Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said.
He pointed to privacy concerns, video storage costs and the difficulty of capturing a full video recording of a police encounter.
"There’s a lot of benefit to them but there’s also a lot of drawbacks and limitation," Leben said.
Kirchmeier said the cameras are a benefit to officers and the public.
"I think it's something that's going to be, as we move into the future with technology, it's going to become a more prominent item that officers use as a tool, everyday tool," he said.
