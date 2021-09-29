Letters repeatedly stolen from North Dakota state museum sign; some found in trees

North Dakota's state museum would like to buy a vowel. A few of them, in fact.

Visitors to the Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds are faced with a puzzle of missing letters on the building's front sign.

Eight letters have been taken from the sign in three separate incidents over a three-month period, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas. The patrol handles security on the Capitol grounds.

The last incident was over a month ago, Kadrmas said. Two letters were recovered after being found in trees on the Capitol grounds.

The Highway Patrol, assisted by Bismarck police, is investigating the vandalism and theft. No arrests have been made.

Kadrmas said potential charges could rise to a felony level, depending on the total value of the letters stolen and the amount of damage done to the sign.

The investigation is ongoing. The Highway Patrol has put in place extra security measures in response to the missing letters. Kadrmas did not elaborate.

As of Tuesday, the sign read "ORTH D KOTA HERI A E NTER STATE SEUM."

The Office of Management and Budget is looking into the cost of repairing the sign and replacing the letters.

