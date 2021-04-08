Landowner group donates $1,600 to increase reward in elk poaching case

Eight landowners who enjoy watching an elk herd near Keene have added to the reward being offered for information about the illegal killing of two bulls that had become a common sight in the area.

“They felt it firsthand,” said John Bradley, executive director of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation.

The group chipped in $1,600 in an effort to get someone to step forward with information about the poaching earlier this year, Bradley said. The landowners -- hunters and outdoorsmen themselves -- have chosen to remain anonymous.

The money has been added to the $2,000 reward that initially was offered through the Report All Poachers program. The wildlife federation administers the anti-poaching program in conjunction with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and State Radio.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities believe the elk were killed in the afternoon or evening of Feb. 17. They were found about a mile north and a mile east of the McKenzie County Road 55 roundabout north of Keene. No meat was taken from either animal. The head of one elk was cut off. The bull that was left intact had six points on each side of its rack and was of respectable size, Game and Fish officials said.