Jury trial set for Montana woman accused of fraud scheme involving Bismarck in-laws

A federal jury trial has been set May 10 for a woman accused of using her Bismarck in-laws’ bank account and identities to make a $134,000 down payment on a home near Whitehall, Montana.
Carol Feist, 56, of Whitehall, is charged with bank and wire fraud, and two counts of aggravated identity theft. She pleaded not guilty Tuesday and is on pretrial release.
The indictment states that Feist during phone calls to a Bismarck bank in October 2021 claimed to be her mother-in-law, Johanna Feist, and used Johanna and Andrew Feist’s bank account information to arrange a $134,000 wire transfer to a title company in Helena, Montana.
She also is accused of fraudulently representing to the title company that Andrew Feist had signed a deed for the property and that the deed was notarized in North Dakota. The name of the notary public on the document was not a licensed notary in North Dakota, authorities say.
The federal bank fraud charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The maximum penalty for wire fraud is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Convictions on the identity theft charges carry mandatory two-year prison terms which must be served after any other prison term, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Chase's office.
Feist also could face forfeiture of any interest in the house she allegedly purchased using Johanna and Andrew Feist's money, if she's convicted.
Feist initially was charged in state district court. That case was dropped when she was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury earlier this month. Court documents show she has been appointed a public defender.
