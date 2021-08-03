Jury seated in RJR quadruple homicide case; testimony to begin Wednesday

Isaak, dressed in khakis, a white shirt and a tie, took notes during the process, spoke at times with one of the three defense attorneys with him in the courtroom and waved at jurors upon being introduced by his attorneys. He has not been handcuffed or shackled during the proceedings at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan.

No motive in the slayings has been offered by police or anyone at RJR, and the trial that is expected to play out over the next three weeks is likely to largely focus on the evidence that investigators say points to Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home is managed by RJR.

Evidence that is expected to be shown includes clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

Some of the evidence could be gruesome. Authorities say the four people were slain in a matter of minutes, with three of them shot and stabbed. One person's throat was cut.

South Central District Judge David Reich has set a limit of 60 spectators in the courtroom. Outside of media, there were fewer than half a dozen observers on Monday and only a couple on Tuesday.

Media cameras were not allowed in the courtroom during jury selection but will be allowed during the rest of the trial.

The slayings drew national attention, and Isaak's trial will be broadcast live by Court TV. Local listings can be found at https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo. The trial also will be livestreamed on Court TV's website, https://buff.ly/2Jmizev.

