Jury seated in RJR quadruple homicide case; testimony to begin Wednesday

A jury of six men and six women will decide the fate of a Washburn man accused of killing four people at a Mandan business.
The jurors in the trial of Chad Isaak will be sworn in at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Opening statements from attorneys and testimony from witnesses will follow.
Isaak, 47, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. The Cobbs were married.
Isaak is charged with four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty in August 2019. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Jury selection began Monday, with attorneys questioning dozens of people one by one. Attorneys by midafternoon Tuesday had formed a pool of 36 potential jurors, which they pared to 12 jurors and two alternates. One man and one woman will serve as the alternates.
Jurors will have the option of having a vacant chair placed between them for social distancing, and masks and hand sanitizer are being made available.
Attorneys over the course of the first two days asked potential jurors general questions about news and social media influence, hobbies, family and work. All were asked how they would handle seeing graphic images that will be presented during the trial. Most potential jurors said they have some knowledge of the case.
Isaak, dressed in khakis, a white shirt and a tie, took notes during the process, spoke at times with one of the three defense attorneys with him in the courtroom and waved at jurors upon being introduced by his attorneys. He has not been handcuffed or shackled during the proceedings at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan.
No motive in the slayings has been offered by police or anyone at RJR, and the trial that is expected to play out over the next three weeks is likely to largely focus on the evidence that investigators say points to Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home is managed by RJR.
Evidence that is expected to be shown includes clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.
Some of the evidence could be gruesome. Authorities say the four people were slain in a matter of minutes, with three of them shot and stabbed. One person's throat was cut.
South Central District Judge David Reich has set a limit of 60 spectators in the courtroom. Outside of media, there were fewer than half a dozen observers on Monday and only a couple on Tuesday.
Media cameras were not allowed in the courtroom during jury selection but will be allowed during the rest of the trial.
The slayings drew national attention, and Isaak's trial will be broadcast live by Court TV. Local listings can be found at https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo. The trial also will be livestreamed on Court TV's website, https://buff.ly/2Jmizev.
