Jurors in RJR quadruple homicide trial see graphic autopsy details

Jurors on Monday heard and saw graphic details from the autopsies of the four people slain at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan in April 2019.
Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld questioned retired North Dakota Chief Medical Examiner William Massello III, who conducted the autopsies of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
The jury in the trial of defendant Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn, saw autopsy photos of the workers’ injuries, which included dozens of stab wounds and numerous gunshot wounds.
William Cobb suffered lethal gunshot wounds to his brain and heart, as well as 28 stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Lois Cobb suffered 48 stab and cutting wounds to her front, back, neck and face, as well as a single gunshot wound to the side of her chest.
Spectators gasped when prosecutors showed an image of the deep cuts to both sides of Lois Cobb’s neck. Her carotid artery, which carries blood from the heart to the head, was cut in half.
Some spectators looked away throughout Massello’s testimony on autopsy photos. Isaak didn’t noticeably react when looking at the photos.
Fuehrer suffered three gunshot wounds, including a lethal one that went through his lungs and aorta -- the body's main artery -- as well as 11 stab wounds, including a cluster of five to his lower neck that Massello said he has seen before as a “target area.”
Fakler was the only person without gunshot wounds. Massello said he “was somewhat surprised” by that after finding such injuries on the other three.
“The absence of a gunshot wound was somewhat unique,” he said of Fakler’s autopsy.
Fakler suffered multiple stab and cutting wounds to his face and chest. His coronary artery, which supplies blood to the heart, was cut. Massello said the injuries to Fakler's face were “mutilating.”
The force of the injuries to Fakler’s chest were enough to bruise the skin, he said. Fakler also had cuts and scrapes to his palms and fingers, what Massello said were consistent with defensive wounds.
William Cobb also had gunshot wounds and grazes to his forearms, indicative of a possible defensive posture, Massello said.
The retired medical examiner didn’t immediately speak to a possible reason for such brutal attacks. He also couldn’t determine the sequence of injuries for the deceased.
He said the perpetrator could have carried out the attacks within minutes, and would have been within close range of the people killed, who likely died within minutes.
Massello said the bullets recovered during the autopsies were similar, and the stab wounds were consistent with being made with one weapon, a common or standard knife.
Massello testified for the prosecution all morning, and Isaak’s attorneys were just beginning to question the medical examiner after the trial's midday break.
Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, is charged with four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, slayings. Massello’s testimony marked the start of the second week of what is scheduled to be a three-week trial.
Testimony during the first week was marked by gruesome photos and videos of the crime scene. North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Joseph Arenz testified that a lone person carried out the attacks and might not have known two of the slain workers.
There also was discussion of an extramarital affair. Investigators say Fakler had a longtime affair with a woman, and defense attorney Robert Quick alluded to the woman’s ex-husband having a violent past.
The subject took a twist when Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler, testified that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest. Authorities don’t think she had seriously threatened her husband’s life.
Prosecutors have told jurors that evidence will fit like pieces of a puzzle and point to Isaak. Quick has questioned the lack of a stated motive and has said he believes police made a “rush to judgment.”
Isaak has appeared in court in street clothes, with no handcuffs or shackles. He has listened intently, taken notes and consulted at times with his attorneys, while showing little emotion.
A jury of six men and six women, along with two alternates -- a man and a woman -- will decide Isaak’s fate.
South Central District Judge David Reich has set a limit of 60 spectators in the courtroom. The gallery has been filled to only about a third to half of capacity during testimony.
