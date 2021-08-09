Jurors in RJR quadruple homicide trial see graphic autopsy details

Fakler was the only person without gunshot wounds. Massello said he “was somewhat surprised” by that after finding such injuries on the other three.

“The absence of a gunshot wound was somewhat unique,” he said of Fakler’s autopsy.

Fakler suffered multiple stab and cutting wounds to his face and chest. His coronary artery, which supplies blood to the heart, was cut. Massello said the injuries to Fakler's face were “mutilating.”

The force of the injuries to Fakler’s chest were enough to bruise the skin, he said. Fakler also had cuts and scrapes to his palms and fingers, what Massello said were consistent with defensive wounds.

William Cobb also had gunshot wounds and grazes to his forearms, indicative of a possible defensive posture, Massello said.

The retired medical examiner didn’t immediately speak to a possible reason for such brutal attacks. He also couldn’t determine the sequence of injuries for the deceased.

He said the perpetrator could have carried out the attacks within minutes, and would have been within close range of the people killed, who likely died within minutes.