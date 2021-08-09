Jurors in RJR quadruple homicide trial see graphic autopsy details; defense alludes to motorcycle gang

Jurors on Monday heard and saw graphic details from the autopsies of the four people slain at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan in April 2019.
Meanwhile, attorneys for defendant Chad Isaak questioned investigators about what the defense said was a pistol found in RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler’s vehicle, illegal drugs linked to an employee, and a shop party shortly before the killings in which members of a motorcycle gang labeled by the U.S. Justice Department as an “outlaw motorcycle gang” were kicked out.
Mandan Police Sgt. Brent Wilmeth said Jackie Fakler’s pistol and stolen firearms in the area were looked into and ruled out as being linked to the killings. Investigators also ruled out drugs and drug paraphernalia. Wilmeth did not address the Sons of Silence motorcycle gang, which wasn’t brought up again.
Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld questioned retired North Dakota Chief Medical Examiner William Massello III, who conducted the autopsies of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52 -- Jackie Fakler’s husband -- and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Jurors hearing the case against Isaak, 47, of Washburn, saw autopsy photos of the workers’ injuries, which included dozens of stab wounds and numerous gunshot wounds.
William Cobb suffered lethal gunshot wounds to his brain and heart, as well as 28 stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.
Lois Cobb suffered 48 stab and cutting wounds to her front, back, neck and face, as well as a single gunshot wound to the side of her chest.
Spectators gasped when prosecutors showed an image of the deep cuts to both sides of Lois Cobb’s neck. Her carotid artery, which carries blood from the heart to the head, was cut in half.
Some spectators looked away throughout Massello’s testimony on autopsy photos. Isaak didn’t noticeably react when looking at the photos.
Fuehrer suffered three gunshot wounds, including a lethal one that went through his lungs and aorta -- the body's main artery -- as well as 11 stab wounds, including a cluster of five to his lower neck that Massello said he has seen before as a “target area.”
Fakler was the only person without gunshot wounds. Massello said he “was somewhat surprised” by that after finding such injuries on the other three.
“The absence of a gunshot wound was somewhat unique,” he said of Fakler’s autopsy.
Fakler suffered 22 stab and cutting wounds to his face and chest. His coronary artery, which supplies blood to the heart, was cut. Massello said the injuries to Fakler’s face were “mutilating.”
The force of the injuries to Fakler’s chest were enough to bruise the skin, he said. Fakler also had cuts and scrapes to his palms and fingers, what Massello said were consistent with defensive wounds.
William Cobb also had gunshot wounds and grazes to his forearms, indicative of a possible defensive posture, Massello said.
The retired medical examiner didn’t speak to a possible reason for such brutal attacks. He also couldn’t determine the sequence of injuries for the deceased.
He said the perpetrator could have carried out the attacks within minutes. The assailant would have been “close enough at least within arm’s reach and probably closer” to the people killed, who likely died within minutes, he said. Some injuries could have been made after the people were incapacitated or dead, he said.
Massello said the bullets recovered during the autopsies were similar, and the stab wounds were consistent with being made with one weapon, a common or standard knife.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Massello about autopsy procedures and the securing of evidence from the bodies, as well as the decedents’ injuries.
The jury also heard from police investigators about the consideration of other suspects or persons of interest. Quick during his opening statements to the jury last week had maintained that police overlooked numerous people as possible suspects.
Jackie Fakler and a former company employee were considered but ruled out as persons of interest, as were angry former and evicted tenants, investigators testified Monday. The possibility of a person entering the RJR building before video footage began also was looked into and ruled out.
Law enforcement received hundreds of tips but nothing came from them, and investigators had no strong leads until reviewing surveillance videos, according to North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agent Joe Arenz.
Investigators considered the order of when the four workers were killed but couldn’t reach 100% certainty, Arenz said.
The Cobbs arrived first, followed by the suspect, who was in the building with them for 14 minutes, Arenz said. The suspect is seen on video walking around the building and even going outside and then going back in before Fuehrer arrived, he said.
“The suspect had ample opportunity to leave the building at any time,” Arenz said.
Fakler arrived after Fuehrer. None of the killings was captured on video.
Massello and Arenz both said the suspect could have gone back and forth between incapacitating and injuring the workers. Investigators considered “a good likelihood somehow these attacks were related to RJR Maintenance and Management,” Arenz said.
Jurors also heard from Angela Davis, the Mandan McDonald’s employee who observed a masked person around the suspect vehicle, and Derek Bernier, a former BCI special agent who gathered video footage from RJR and of the suspect vehicle, which investigators tracked to Washburn.
The vehicle’s rust patterns and snow on its bumper were identifying features of the suspect vehicle, Bernier said.
Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, is charged with four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, slayings. Monday’s testimony marked the start of the second week of what is scheduled to be a three-week trial.
Testimony during the first week was marked by gruesome photos and videos of the crime scene. Arenz testified that a lone person carried out the attacks and might not have known two of the slain workers.
There also was discussion of an extramarital affair. Investigators say Fakler had a longtime affair with a woman, and Quick alluded to the woman’s ex-husband having a violent past.
The subject took a twist when Jackie Fakler testified that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest. Authorities don’t think she had seriously threatened her husband’s life.
Prosecutors have told jurors that evidence will fit like pieces of a puzzle and point to Isaak. Quick has questioned the lack of a stated motive and has said he believes police made a “rush to judgment.”
Isaak has appeared in court in street clothes, with no handcuffs or shackles. He has listened intently, taken notes and consulted at times with his attorneys, while showing little emotion.
A jury of six men and six women, along with two alternates -- a man and a woman -- will decide Isaak’s fate.
South Central District Judge David Reich has set a limit of 60 spectators in the courtroom. The gallery has been filled to only about a third to half of capacity during testimony.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
