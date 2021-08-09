Jurors in RJR quadruple homicide trial see graphic autopsy details; defense alludes to motorcycle gang

William Cobb also had gunshot wounds and grazes to his forearms, indicative of a possible defensive posture, Massello said.

The retired medical examiner didn’t speak to a possible reason for such brutal attacks. He also couldn’t determine the sequence of injuries for the deceased.

He said the perpetrator could have carried out the attacks within minutes. The assailant would have been “close enough at least within arm’s reach and probably closer” to the people killed, who likely died within minutes, he said. Some injuries could have been made after the people were incapacitated or dead, he said.

Massello said the bullets recovered during the autopsies were similar, and the stab wounds were consistent with being made with one weapon, a common or standard knife.

Defense attorney Bruce Quick questioned Massello about autopsy procedures and the securing of evidence from the bodies, as well as the decedents’ injuries.

The jury also heard from police investigators about the consideration of other suspects or persons of interest. Quick during his opening statements to the jury last week had maintained that police overlooked numerous people as possible suspects.