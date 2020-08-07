Judge won't dismiss North Dakota cottage foods lawsuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dispute over new rules for North Dakota's cottage foods law will continue to play out in court after a judge declined to dismiss a lawsuit.

State health officials brought the rules last year for clarity on what foods can be sold and to safeguard public health. Cottage foods are generally homemade, home-baked and home-canned items.

The controversial rules took effect Jan. 1. Institute for Justice attorneys representing five North Dakota plaintiffs say the rules contradict the 2017 law expanding cottage food sales and also limit what food can be sold, which hurts cottage food vendors, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state court lawsuit filed in March in Burleigh County seeks to overturn the rules that mirror a bill defeated in the 2019 Legislature.

Attorneys for state health officials sought to dismiss the claims, arguing the plaintiffs haven't exhausted their administrative remedies.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland ruled Monday, denying the motion to dismiss.

"The Court concludes that requiring an administrative appeal would not serve its intended purpose in this case and would instead waste both judicial and party resources," Feland wrote.