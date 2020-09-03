 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge to rule on reducing bond of suspect in Bismarck homicide
top story

Judge to rule on reducing bond of suspect in Bismarck homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr will decide next week whether to reduce the bond of one of two people charged in the January death of a Bismarck man.

Earl Howard, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, is charged with murder, arson and three conspiracy counts in the death of Chad Entzel, 42. An autopsy showed Entzel died of gunshot wounds. His body was found Jan. 2 when authorities were called to a house fire northeast of Bismarck. Howard was arrested Jan. 9 on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Mich., with Ontario, and brought back to Bismarck. 

Nikkisue Entzel, Chad Entzel's wife, is charged with three counts of conspiracy. She and Howard are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy, according to earlier testimony from a Burleigh County deputy sheriff. She and Howard are set to be tried together in late December.

Judge denies request for separate trials in Bismarck slaying
Murder, conspiracy case moved to trial; deputy details love triangle, life insurance policy
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in shooting death of Bismarck man

Nikkisue Entzel and Howard are held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in Bismarck, pending $500,000 and $1 million cash bonds, respectively.

Howard's attorney, Rick Sand, asked Bahr on Thursday to lower Howard's bond to $150,000 and impose electronic monitoring and any other conditions the judge deems necessary.

Howard also "would be more than happy to turn over any passports," Sand said; Howard is a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen. 

Sand said a lengthy discovery process -- the exchanging of information by the defense and prosecution before trial -- is causing Howard to remain in jail for a long period of time. 

Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer opposed a bond reduction, citing Howard as a flight risk. Even though the U.S.-Canada border is closed to nonessential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, Canadian citizens can enter.

"Him turning in his passport is not going to prevent him from going back to Canada because he is a Canadian citizen," Lawyer said.

Bahr said he will take the matter under advisement and rule early next week.

"I want to make sure I take this under very careful and thorough consideration before I make a decision," he said.

Howard mug

Earl Howard

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News