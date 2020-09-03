Judge to rule on reducing bond of suspect in Bismarck homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr will decide next week whether to reduce the bond of one of two people charged in the January death of a Bismarck man.

Earl Howard, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, is charged with murder, arson and three conspiracy counts in the death of Chad Entzel, 42. An autopsy showed Entzel died of gunshot wounds. His body was found Jan. 2 when authorities were called to a house fire northeast of Bismarck. Howard was arrested Jan. 9 on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Mich., with Ontario, and brought back to Bismarck.

Nikkisue Entzel, Chad Entzel's wife, is charged with three counts of conspiracy. She and Howard are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy, according to earlier testimony from a Burleigh County deputy sheriff. She and Howard are set to be tried together in late December.

Nikkisue Entzel and Howard are held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in Bismarck, pending $500,000 and $1 million cash bonds, respectively.

Howard's attorney, Rick Sand, asked Bahr on Thursday to lower Howard's bond to $150,000 and impose electronic monitoring and any other conditions the judge deems necessary.