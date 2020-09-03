Judge to rule on reducing bond of suspect in Bismarck homicide

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr will decide next week whether to reduce the bond of one of two people charged in the January death of a Bismarck man.
Earl Howard, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, is charged with murder, arson and three conspiracy counts in the death of Chad Entzel, 42. An autopsy showed Entzel died of gunshot wounds. His body was found Jan. 2 when authorities were called to a house fire northeast of Bismarck. Howard was arrested Jan. 9 on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Mich., with Ontario, and brought back to Bismarck.
Nikkisue Entzel, Chad Entzel's wife, is charged with three counts of conspiracy. She and Howard are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy, according to earlier testimony from a Burleigh County deputy sheriff. She and Howard are set to be tried together in late December.
Nikkisue Entzel and Howard are held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center in Bismarck, pending $500,000 and $1 million cash bonds, respectively.
Howard's attorney, Rick Sand, asked Bahr on Thursday to lower Howard's bond to $150,000 and impose electronic monitoring and any other conditions the judge deems necessary.
Howard also "would be more than happy to turn over any passports," Sand said; Howard is a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen.
Sand said a lengthy discovery process -- the exchanging of information by the defense and prosecution before trial -- is causing Howard to remain in jail for a long period of time.
Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer opposed a bond reduction, citing Howard as a flight risk. Even though the U.S.-Canada border is closed to nonessential travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, Canadian citizens can enter.
"Him turning in his passport is not going to prevent him from going back to Canada because he is a Canadian citizen," Lawyer said.
Bahr said he will take the matter under advisement and rule early next week.
"I want to make sure I take this under very careful and thorough consideration before I make a decision," he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
