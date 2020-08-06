Judge sets $50,000 bond for Mandan standoff suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Mandan man who police said was involved in an armed standoff in the city last weekend.

Jeremy Blum, 39, faces five felony charges and three misdemeanor counts after the West Dakota SWAT team was called in to remove him from the house in which he had allegedly barricaded himself.

Blum remained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center late Thursday afternoon. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

