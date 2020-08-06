You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge sets $50,000 bond for Mandan standoff suspect

Judge sets $50,000 bond for Mandan standoff suspect

{{featured_button_text}}
jeremyblum.jpg

Jeremy Blum

 PROVIDED

Bond has been set at $50,000 for a Mandan man who police said was involved in an armed standoff in the city last weekend. 

Jeremy Blum, 39, faces five felony charges and three misdemeanor counts after the West Dakota SWAT team was called in to remove him from the house in which he had allegedly barricaded himself. 

Blum remained in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center late Thursday afternoon. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News