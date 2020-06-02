Judge sets $100,000 cash bond for Mandan murder suspect

Police say video surveillance captured the car's return to the woman's home around 12:10 a.m. Monday. Stockert appeared to punch the driver in the head multiple times, before the driver exited and made several swinging motions at him and then walked away, court records say. Stockert appeared to pick up the car keys on the ground, then collapsed where he was later found dead.

Officers say they found blood on the car and ground. Stockert had "multiple sharp force trauma" wounds on the left side of his body, according to police.

Police later found Funk at another man's home in Mandan, according to court documents. He attributed blood on him to stabbing another man in a fight, police said.

Other people planned to help Funk dispose of the knife involved, according to police. It's unclear if anyone else will face charges in connection with Stockert's death.

A police affidavit says Funk told investigators he stabbed Stockert and had been receiving threatening messages from him. Funk told police he stabbed Stockert more than five times, to defend himself after Stockert hit him, according to court documents.

He also allegedly broke his cell phone and discussed fabricating a witness. He told police he had decided to turn himself in after he slept, according to the affidavit.