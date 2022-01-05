Judge pulls Mandan mans probation, hands down 3-year sentence

A Mandan man who has had two opportunities at probation following a Mandan break-in was sentenced to three years in prison after committing more violations.

Tayven Aldinger, 19, was charged with criminal conspiracy in November 2020. He and three others, two of them juveniles, plotted to break into a 15th Street Northeast apartment in Mandan. They were scared off by a noise in the apartment, police said.

Aldinger pleaded guilty in February 2021. South Central District Judge James Hill suspended an 18-month prison term and placed him on probation for two years. That probation was revoked in August, and Hill placed him on a second probation with a three-year prison term suspended.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney at a Wednesday hearing told Hill that Aldinger now faces more charges for crimes similar to his November 2020 actions.

“It doesn’t appear he’s willing to take control of his own life,” Lingle said. He asked Hill for a three-year prison term, saying Aldinger’s age was the only reason he did not request the 10-year maximum term.

Aldinger, who appeared without an attorney, told the judge he’s changed since he learned he’s going to be a father a couple of months ago. His father has been in and out of prison and Aldinger said he has never met him face-to-face.

“That’s not the type of person I want to be for my little girl,” said Aldinger, requesting a one-year sentence to help him “end this cycle of stagnancy.”

Hill said a forced environment is the only option left because Aldinger’s attempts at probation have failed.

“You are very young and need to get yourself together,” Hill said. “The three years is the time line that you’re going to have to do it.”

