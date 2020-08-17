Judge finds candidate's North Dakota residency short of requirement

"Because there has not been a showing that during the necessary timeframe Martin had a union of both act and intent to change her residence from Las Vegas, Nevada, and establish it in North Dakota, the Court finds Martin was not a North Dakota resident until sometime after November 2016," Schneider wrote.

"Therefore, this Court specifically finds that Martin will not have been a North Dakota resident for the five years preceding the 2020 general election," he wrote.

Martin and Democratic-NPL Party spokesman Alex Rohr referred a request Monday for comment to her attorneys. Martin has said she is "not concerned about the outcome of this lawsuit," and "I trust that I will be on the ballot this fall."

Martin attorney David Thompson said he and fellow attorney Mac Schneider disagree with the judge's findings, citing the burden of proof on Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg, who brought the case.

"The Supreme Court now has to make its decision. Judge Schneider's decision is not a decision of the Supreme Court," Thompson told the Tribune. "He cannot be made a Supreme Court justice, and we disagree with his findings of fact on one basic level, and that is he failed to recognize that the burden of proof here rested with petitioner Rick Berg."