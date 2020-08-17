Judge finds candidate's North Dakota residency short of requirement

New findings from a judge could spell despair for a candidate's bid for statewide office.
South Central District Judge Thomas Schneider has concluded that Democratic-NPL insurance commissioner nominee Travisia Martin has not lived in North Dakota long enough to hold office. His findings go to the state Supreme Court, which could order Secretary of State Al Jaeger to remove her from the November ballot.
North Dakota's Republican Party is challenging Martin's residency eligibility for office, asking the Supreme Court to compel her removal from the ballot. Martin, a critical care respiratory specialist in Bismarck, is challenging Republican incumbent Jon Godfread, who is seeking a second term.
The GOP has cited Martin's November 2016 vote in Nevada as evidence of her ineligibility to hold office, based on a five-year residency requirement for executive branch officials.
Martin has not disputed her vote, citing her unfamiliarity with North Dakota voting requirements and "a desire to make sure my voice was heard in the electoral process."
Attorneys argued earlier this month in the case. The court afterward ordered a hearing for findings of fact on Martin's residency, due to "a disputed question of fact necessary to its decision in this matter."
Schneider presided over the hearing Wednesday and issued his findings Friday.
"Because there has not been a showing that during the necessary timeframe Martin had a union of both act and intent to change her residence from Las Vegas, Nevada, and establish it in North Dakota, the Court finds Martin was not a North Dakota resident until sometime after November 2016," Schneider wrote.
"Therefore, this Court specifically finds that Martin will not have been a North Dakota resident for the five years preceding the 2020 general election," he wrote.
Martin and Democratic-NPL Party spokesman Alex Rohr referred a request Monday for comment to her attorneys. Martin has said she is "not concerned about the outcome of this lawsuit," and "I trust that I will be on the ballot this fall."
Martin attorney David Thompson said he and fellow attorney Mac Schneider disagree with the judge's findings, citing the burden of proof on Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg, who brought the case.
"The Supreme Court now has to make its decision. Judge Schneider's decision is not a decision of the Supreme Court," Thompson told the Tribune. "He cannot be made a Supreme Court justice, and we disagree with his findings of fact on one basic level, and that is he failed to recognize that the burden of proof here rested with petitioner Rick Berg."
Martin's attorneys also have argued that the state constitution's residency requirement disenfranchises voters by limiting their choices of candidates and infringes on a person's right to seek office.
The Republican Party in a statement welcomed what it called an "important legal victory."
“Today is a great day for the rule of law in North Dakota," Berg said. "Despite the Democrats’ attempt to circumvent the North Dakota Constitution, the NDGOP has been fighting aggressively to ensure the integrity of the November elections. We look forward to the next important step of removing Ms. Martin from the ballot and voting for continued proven conservative leadership this November.”
The Supreme Court has not yet ruled in the case. The Republican Party asked the court to compel her removal from the ballot before Aug. 31.
Independent candidates have until Aug. 31 to file petitions to be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Nominees have until Sept. 2 to withdraw.
Rohr declined to comment on whether the party would find another candidate for insurance commissioner should Martin be removed from the ballot.
Martin received 34,277 votes in the June primary as the sole candidate for the Democratic-NPL nomination. Godfread received 96,112 votes as the sole GOP candidate.
Republicans hold all of North Dakota's statewide offices and congressional seats, and control its Legislature.
A Democrat last ran the Insurance Department in 2000. The annual salary is $110,582.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.