Judge dismisses wire fraud charge against Watford City accountant

A federal judge has dismissed the wire fraud conviction of a Watford City accountant who was linked indirectly to a man convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme during the state’s oil boom.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland dismissed the charge against Rene Johnson with prejudice, a legal term that means the charge can’t be refiled. The dismissal was expected because an appeals court ordered it. The only question was whether the case would be permanently dismissed.

Johnson in 2018 was found guilty of wire fraud but not guilty of three other charges. One of her clients was James Henrikson, who was found guilty of ordering two deaths in a murder-for-hire plot. Johnson provided a $400,000 loan to one of the men who was later killed, under the promise she’d double her money in 90 days.

Johnson was accused of using funds invested in her business, RLJ Factoring, toward that loan without informing investors. She didn’t receive the $800,000 but was reimbursed the $400,000 after threatening a lawsuit.