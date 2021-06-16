Judge dismisses wire fraud charge against Watford City accountant

A federal judge has dismissed the wire fraud conviction of a Watford City accountant who was linked indirectly to a man convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme during the state’s oil boom.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland dismissed the charge against Rene Johnson with prejudice, a legal term that means the charge can’t be refiled. The dismissal was expected because an appeals court ordered it. The only question was whether the case would be permanently dismissed.
Johnson in 2018 was found guilty of wire fraud but not guilty of three other charges. One of her clients was James Henrikson, who was found guilty of ordering two deaths in a murder-for-hire plot. Johnson provided a $400,000 loan to one of the men who was later killed, under the promise she’d double her money in 90 days.
Johnson was accused of using funds invested in her business, RLJ Factoring, toward that loan without informing investors. She didn’t receive the $800,000 but was reimbursed the $400,000 after threatening a lawsuit.
Johnson sought dismissal of the charges before her trial, saying her right to a speedy trial had been violated. Hovland denied the motion. Johnson was later sentenced to 100 hours of community service and two years on supervised release. She argued on appeal that the start of her trial had been delayed beyond the 70 days outlined in the Speedy Trial Act.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March ruled that a fourth delay in Johnson’s trial -- brought on by a congested calendar -- could not be excluded from the time allowed for a speedy trial. The panel sent the case back to Hovland with an order to vacate her conviction and dismiss the indictment against her.
The appeals court left it up to Hovland to decide if the dismissal should be with or without prejudice. Hovland held a telephonic hearing on the matter Tuesday.
“All parties agreed that dismissal with prejudice was appropriate under the circumstances,” the judge wrote in his order.
Jesse Walstad, Johnson’s attorney in the appeal, said though it's unfortunate that his client was indicted she's grateful that the system worked, her innocence is restored, and she can focus on her business and family.
"Frankly, Rene is just glad this is over," Walstad said.
The dismissal with prejudice "forever ends this case," Walstad said, adding that Johnson is a CPA in good standing and has a thriving practice with clients that remain from before she was charged.
The $400,000 loan Johnson made in 2013 was to Henrikson’s associate, Doug Carlile, of Spokane, Washington. The loan was related to a business venture called Kingdom Dynamics Enterprises, an oil and mineral rights leasing investment operation that sought short-term, high-risk investments.
Carlile was killed in his home in December 2013 at the direction of Henrikson, who is serving life in prison. Henrikson also was convicted of ordering the killing of Kristopher “KC” Clarke, a truck driver who worked for him. Clarke was killed in 2012 near Mandaree on the Fort Berthold Reservation.
