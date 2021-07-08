Judge dismisses sex crime charge against Hettinger man

A judge has dismissed a felony sex crime charge against a Hettinger man accused of molesting a child in a Mandan restaurant.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler on Thursday signed an order dismissing charges against Gregg Jacobson, 58, who faced the possibility of 20 years in prison if convicted. Jacobson was accused in March of the inappropriate touch of a 4-year-old boy in the restaurant’s restroom.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Austin Gunderson on Thursday filed a motion to dismiss, saying that because of a recent ruling by Weiler “the state is unable to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Weiler in a July 1 ruling found that the child was competent to testify. She denied motions by Gunderson that would have allowed statements the child made to his mother and statements he made to a forensic interviewer to be admitted as evidence.

Weiler in her ruling said she reviewed a recording of the forensic interview several times. She questioned how the child knew why he was at the interview and what he was supposed to talk about.

“This clearly suggests coaching prior to the interview,” the judge said.

