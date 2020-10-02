Judge dismisses North Dakota June election lawsuit

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland has dismissed a lawsuit lingering from the June election.

Unsuccessful primary candidates Roland Riemers and Charles Tuttle sued Gov. Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Al Jaeger and the state of North Dakota, alleging "irregularities and violations of election laws and illegal abuse of executive power" in the election that drew about 159,000 voters. The June election was held entirely by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Feland last week dismissed Riemers' and Tuttle's remaining claims challenging Burgum's emergency orders. She had earlier dismissed claims related to subject matter jurisdiction.

Riemers had sought the Democratic-NPL nomination for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat. He is a frequent past Libertarian candidate with a litigious history.

Tuttle had sought a nomination for state superintendent for November but came up short in a three-way race for two spots. He also was an unsuccessful independent U.S. House candidate in 2018, is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the state over oil and gas mineral rights under Lake Sakakawea and has been involved in past ballot initiatives.

