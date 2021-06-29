Judge dismisses charges against Hazen man; family fears his release

Charges against an 81-year-old Hazen man accused of pointing a gun at several people and leading police on a chase have been dismissed after he was deemed unfit to stand trial.

The dismissal of the charges doesn’t mean James Higginbotham will be immediately released from the State Hospital in Jamestown, Mercer County State's Attorney Jessica Binder said. Court officials could make referrals for civil processes regarding guardianship or mental health commitment for him.

Higginbotham was accused in April 2020 of pointing a gun at juveniles and adults at the home of his stepdaughter. He would not allow people to leave and at times threatened to kill himself and others, police said. A man in the home was able to get the gun from Higginbotham, who then led police on a chase through Hazen that neared 90 mph. He was charged with 15 felonies including terrorizing, felonious restraint and reckless endangerment.

Binder in an interview said an evaluation at the State Hospital showed Higginbotham lacked the fitness to proceed and it was unlikely that he would be fit in the foreseeable future, which are the criteria for dismissal under state law.