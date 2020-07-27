Judge denies request for separate trials in Bismarck slaying

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people accused of carrying out a plot to kill a Bismarck man earlier this year will be tried together, a judge has ruled.

Much of 42-year-old Earl Howard's argument for a trial separate from Nikkisue Entzel, 39, is based on speculation about what testimony would be introduced and how a jury might perceive it, South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr said in his ruling denying the motion.

Howard, from Ontario, Canada, is charged with murder, arson and three conspiracy counts in the death of Chad Entzel, Nikkiesue's husband. An autopsy showed Entzel died of gunshot wounds. His body was found Jan. 2 when authorities were called to a house fire northeast of Bismarck.

Nikkisue Entzel is charged with three counts of conspiracy. She and Howard are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy, according to earlier testimony from a Burleigh County deputy sheriff.

Howard’s attorney, Philip Becher, argued that Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal history could impugn Howard by association, that her potential defenses might harm his defenses, and that Becher wouldn’t be able to call her to testify for Howard.