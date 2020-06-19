Judge denies new trial in fatal crash resulting in $1 billion damage award

A civil court jury last November awarded $295 million in punitive damages each to Monson and to the families of Renschler and Goven. Jurors also awarded compensatory damages totaling $170 million to Monson and $36 million each to the families of the two women who died. Punitive damages are awarded as punishment; compensatory damages are meant to cover losses.

Morsette made several arguments in a motion for a new trial, including that evidence about his intoxication should not have been allowed during the damages phase of the trial because it was irrelevant and prejudicial.

Borgen acknowledged the evidence was prejudicial but said it did not outweigh the fact that the jury should be "provided the full picture of the true facts in this case." He called Morsette's intoxication "the salt in the wound" for the plaintiffs.

Borgen also rejected Morsette's claim of an excessive award and his technical arguments that errors were made at trial.

Attorney Tom Dickson, who represented Renschler's family, praised the ruling, saying what happened in June 2015 was "beyond senseless."

"When children are killed by a drunk driver, it matters how they die," he said. "It matters to the parents, and to exclude the blood alcohol on a drunk driver is to ignore reality."

