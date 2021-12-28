Isaak sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in RJR quadruple slayings

The man convicted of the brutal slayings of four people at a property management business in Mandan nearly three years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

South Central District Judge David Reich on Tuesday ordered Chad Isaak to spend four consecutive life sentences behind bars, one for each of the victims of the April 1, 2019, killings at RJR Maintenance and Management on the Strip. Isaak will not be given a chance at parole.

"Mr. Isaak took the lives of four innocent people with a senseless act of extreme and brutal violence in this case, and in doing so he not only killed four innocent people, he adversely impacted the lives of scores of family members and friends of the victims," Reich said in handing down his sentence.

Defense attorney Jesse Walstad had asked Reich to give Isaak a chance at parole, but the judge refused.

"When you talk about a just result and the possibility of redemption, Mr. Isaak doesn't admit to the crimes that he's been convicted of and has not shown any remorse in this case," the judge said.

The sentence prompted some cheers and clapping from the audience in the packed courtroom. Isaak showed little emotion. He can appeal. When given a chance earlier in the hearing to speak, he replied, "I can honestly tell you I'm not a murderer, and that's all I have to say."

A jury in August convicted Isaak, 47, a Washburn chiropractor, in the deaths of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. Three of the victims were shot, and among the four they suffered more than 100 stab wounds, according to trial testimony.

The consecutive life sentences are the "only way that justice can be given for each individual victim in this case," Reich said.

RJR managed the Washburn property where Isaak’s mobile home sat, but no clear motive in the slayings was ever established. Prosecutors early in the trial told jurors the evidence would come together like the pieces of a puzzle to show Isaak was the killer. They presented extensive DNA and fiber evidence, and referred to a cache of items in Isaak’s home -- spent ammunition casings, a knife, gun parts that smelled of bleach -- as his trophies from the killings.

Surveillance video from RJR and several other businesses on the Strip showed the attack was planned at least a week in advance, and RJR video caught a lone assailant's arrival and departure on the day of the killings, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys said the case against Isaak was one of “confirmation bias,” meaning investigators determined Isaak was the killer and sought only to prove that. The defense claimed several other suspects were overlooked or ignored, including angry tenants, the ex-husband of a woman with whom Robert Fakler had a longtime affair, and members of a motorcycle gang who had been kicked out of an RJR shop party.

Jury selection in the case started Aug. 2 and took two days. Attorneys questioned potential jurors individually while others were out of the courtroom. The prosecution rested on the 12th day. The defense team called six witnesses on Aug. 18. Jurors after hearing closing arguments got the case the afternoon of Aug. 19. They returned guilty verdicts the next morning after deliberating about 4 ¼ hours over the two days.

Isaak was convicted of four counts of murder, felony counts of burglary and unlawful entry into a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Authorities alleged Isaak took an RJR pickup when he left the company's building on the day of the murders.

Reich sentenced Isaak to a total of about 16 years on the lesser charges, to be served at the same time as the life terms for murder. The judge gave Isaak credit for 1,000 days already served on each murder count, and for 360 already served on the misdemeanor count. The matter of possible restitution for victims will be decided later.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.