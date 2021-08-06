Investigator: RJR killer acted alone, might not have known 2 of the 4 slain

A lone person carried out the attacks that killed four people at a Mandan property management business and may have looked at driver’s licenses and other materials in an attempt to identify two of the slain workers, the lead investigator testified Friday.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Joseph Arenz said video surveillance shows that only one person other than RJR Maintenance and Management employees entered the company’s building the morning of April 1, 2019.
Arenz testified all morning during the trial of Chad Isaak, who is charged in the shooting and stabbing deaths of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. Authorities say the four were stabbed a total of about 100 times. Authorities have not offered a possible motive.
Investigators responding to the scene found items had been taken from Fuehrer’s wallet and discarded. Identifying materials belonging to Lois Cobb were found in different locations.
“The suspect was trying to identify who Adam was and who Lois was,” Arenz said.
Investigators when reviewing video footage -- which has not been shown to jurors -- determined the suspect wore gloves during the assault. That’s why those items were not tested for blood, DNA or fingerprints, Arenz said. Defense attorney Bruce Quick said it seemed possible the suspect could have taken the gloves off when examining the materials and asked if it might have been advisable to run those tests.
“It could have been,” Arenz said.
Robert Fakler’s wristwatch was wrapped around his fingers, which Arenz said could indicate there was “an actual physical altercation and he may have tried to defend himself.”
Prosecutors also pointed out a bloody footprint that Arenz said was left by someone who was at the scene “either during or after the assault.”
Arenz acknowledged during questioning by Quick that the initial law officers on the scene did not wear coverings over their shoes. But he said the print was different from others at the scene and did not resemble prints from footwear typically worn by police and first responders.
Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home property is managed by RJR, earlier pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
He has appeared in court this week in street clothes, with no handcuffs or shackles. He has listened intently, taken notes and consulted at times with his attorneys, while showing little emotion.
Prosecutors produced their first crime scene evidence on Thursday, during the fourth day of the trial, while Robert Fakler’s wife testified that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever had an affair were in jest.
BCI agents showed graphic crime scene photos depicting the location of blood stains, bullet fragments and footprints near the slain workers, along with a virtual walkthrough with 360-degree photos of the RJR shop and offices.
BCI Special Agent Shawn Banet called the amount and severity of wounds inflicted on the slain workers “horrific.”
Video of the crime scene drew sobs from the family and friends of the slain workers, some of whom left the courtroom and comforted one another.
Meanwhile, defense attorneys queried Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler, about an alleged longtime affair by her husband.
Jackie Fakler testified she was angry and “my mind was not straight at all” when she confirmed to investigators earlier that she had once made the comment about having her husband “taken out” if he was unfaithful. The investigators had confirmed the affair through text messages and informed her about a month after the killings.
Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug testified that authorities didn’t think Jackie Fakler had seriously threatened her husband’s life.
A jury of six men and six women, along with two alternates -- a man and a woman -- will decide Isaak’s fate.
Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld said during opening statements on Wednesday that evidence in the case will show jurors Isaak is guilty. Quick maintained that police overlooked numerous people as possible suspects and that the lack of a motive shows the charges against Isaak are a “rush to judgment.”
Quick also noted that police didn’t interview the ex-husband of the woman who allegedly had an affair with Robert Fakler, and he alluded to the ex-husband having a violent past.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
(Check back for updates.)
