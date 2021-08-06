Investigator: RJR killer acted alone, might not have known 2 of the 4 slain

“It could have been,” Arenz said.

Robert Fakler’s wristwatch was wrapped around his fingers, which Arenz said could indicate there was “an actual physical altercation and he may have tried to defend himself.”

Prosecutors also pointed out a bloody footprint that Arenz said was left by someone who was at the scene “either during or after the assault.”

Arenz acknowledged during questioning by Quick that the initial law officers on the scene did not wear coverings over their shoes. But he said the print was different from others at the scene and did not resemble prints from footwear typically worn by police and first responders.

Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home property is managed by RJR, earlier pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.

He has appeared in court this week in street clothes, with no handcuffs or shackles. He has listened intently, taken notes and consulted at times with his attorneys, while showing little emotion.