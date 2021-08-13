Investigator links gloves at suspect's home to RJR crime scene; says no motive found

Investigators who searched Chad Isaak’s home, vehicle and office following the killing of four employees at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan say they found “reddish-brown” stains in his truck, gloves in his home, ammunition at his home and office, and an RJR business card with one of the worker’s names written on it in his wallet.
However, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel also acknowledged during trial testimony Friday that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive for the April 1, 2019, slayings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Rummel testified under questioning from the prosecution that no motive has been identified in the case.
“We like to know what the motive is, but we don’t necessarily find a motive because some people just kill for fun,” he said, adding that he was still confident authorities had the right suspect.
Isaak, 47, whose Washburn home is on property managed by RJR, faces four murder charges and other counts. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Several BCI agents on Friday during the 10th day of Isaak’s trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan explained their roles searching his property following his arrest three days after the slaying.
Gloves found in Isaak’s home appear to match gloves seen on the suspect in security camera footage at the crime scene, Rummel said.
The gloves, which were found on top of a chair in Isaak’s living room, have an orange stripe on the thumbs and a velcro wrist strap that would leave a bit of skin on the hand exposed -- both features that were noticeable in the security camera footage, according to Rummel.
“I believe these gloves had been worn at the murder scene by the suspect,” he said.
Rummel said the gloves also had the residue of bleach, and that Isaak’s house had evidence of bleach throughout.
“To me it was evident he was trying to destroy evidence that would connect him to the crime,” Rummel said.
He acknowledged under questioning from the defense that extensive signs of bleach were not mentioned in most police reports.
Special Agent Tim Helmer took part in the search of Issak’s white Ford pickup and identified several “reddish-brown” stains found on an inner door latch, a door, a seat belt cover, a seat and a sock inside the driver-side door compartment.
Helmer said the door latch was removed for further testing and that a field test conducted by agents showed the stain on the latch was presumptively positive for blood. He acknowledged during questioning by the defense that a field test is not considered evidence.
Helmer said authorities found a ski mask in Isaak's pickup. He also described a business card found in a wallet inside the truck. The card, which was in the wallet along with Isaak’s driver’s license, was from RJR and had the name “Robert” written on the back and underlined.
A cellphone with no calls logged between March 25 and April 4 also was found in the vehicle. Helmer said that could point to calls being deleted. Surveillance video from March 25 showed someone walking a route similar to one the suspect allegedly took on April 1. Authorities say that points to the suspect planning out the attack.
Special Agent Pat Helfrich testified that he found nine shell casings and cartridges for a .38-caliber revolver inside a sock on a shelf in Isaak’s closet. The ammunition was significant because investigators were searching for a revolver, and the casings were relevant because nine rounds were fired at RJR, he said.
Special Agent Scott Voeltz testified that he found ammunition in a microwave in a break room at Isaak’s chiropractic office in Washburn. Defense attorney Bruce Quick said that the microwave did not have an operable cord.
Voeltz also pointed to Isaak’s planning book, which had no patient appointments scheduled the mornings of March 25 and April 1. He acknowledged when questioned by Quick that there were no morning appointments listed on other days either.
Also written in the planner on March 29 were the words “stay RJR me.”
Quick asked Voeltz if that could be a reminder to pay rent, since rent would be due on April 1. Voeltz agreed.
Sixteen pairs of the same, unworn shoes were found inside Isaak’s office. Voeltz said investigators seized one pair because they looked similar to shoes worn by the suspect on surveillance video. Quick said authorities at one point had been looking for boots rather than shoes.
Authorities who testified Thursday said evidence including weapons found in Isaak’s home, his walking gait, his demeanor during his arrest and orange fibers found on his clothing marked him as the suspect in the slayings.
BCI agents said they found a 14-inch knife with a bent tip at the bottom of a clothes washer in Isaak's home.
Parts of a gun were found in a freezer that had a strong smell of bleach. Rummel said the gun was missing the bullet cylinder and barrel -- parts that could have been used to try to match the gun to bullets at the crime scene.
Investigator say they also found pocket wire saws similar to wire saws found at the crime scene, and sticky notes with unusual phrases, such as “This is the time of year when you do stupid things.” During questioning from defense attorneys, one agent acknowledged that some of the notes seemed tied to religion, and that one was found near a Bible.
Special Agent Jesse Smith testified that he found a blaze orange hooded sweat shirt, a face mask and black items among clothes in a dryer at Isaak’s home. Surveillance video at the crime scene showed a suspect wearing a blaze hunting orange top and a head covering, and security camera footage in the surrounding area showed the suspect in dark clothing.
Rummel testified that he thought the change in clothing was significant. He said hunting orange was “kind of a mindset -- that’s what he was doing, going there to kill somebody.” He said the suspect’s change to dark and camouflage clothing outside of the crime scene indicated, “he goes outside, he wants to disappear.”
Prosecutors earlier in the week presented security camera footage they say tracks Isaak’s white pickup truck from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with the footage from a week earlier they say indicates the killer preplanned the attack.
Officers with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday testified that Isaak’s walking gait matched that of the suspect on surveillance camera video. They also said his behavior during his arrest was unusual -- at different times smirking and smiling, as well as being nonchalant.
Deputy Raymond Copeland under cross-examination agreed with defense attorney Jesse Walstad that someone surrounded by 20 law officers with guns, an armored vehicle and a helicopter might not act normally.
The trial enters its third of three scheduled weeks on Monday. A jury of six men and six women will decide Isaak's fate.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
