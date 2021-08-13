Investigator links gloves at suspect's home to RJR crime scene; says no motive found

Also written in the planner on March 29 were the words “stay RJR me.”

Quick asked Voeltz if that could be a reminder to pay rent, since rent would be due on April 1. Voeltz agreed.

Sixteen pairs of the same, unworn shoes were found inside Isaak’s office. Voeltz said investigators seized one pair because they looked similar to shoes worn by the suspect on surveillance video. Quick said authorities at one point had been looking for boots rather than shoes.

Authorities who testified Thursday said evidence including weapons found in Isaak’s home, his walking gait, his demeanor during his arrest and orange fibers found on his clothing marked him as the suspect in the slayings.

BCI agents said they found a 14-inch knife with a bent tip at the bottom of a clothes washer in Isaak's home.

Parts of a gun were found in a freezer that had a strong smell of bleach. Rummel said the gun was missing the bullet cylinder and barrel -- parts that could have been used to try to match the gun to bullets at the crime scene.