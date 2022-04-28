Interim US attorney appointed to state judgeship

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Interim U.S. Attorney Nick Chase to a judgeship in North Dakota’s East Central Judicial District.

Chase fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Thomas Olson, who has served in that position since 2014. The East Central District comprises Cass, Steele and Traill counties.

Chase has served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2002. He led the office’s appellate, white collar fraud, criminal investigation and asset recovery units as an assistant. He tried numerous cases, including illegal labor trafficking, child exploitation, violent crime, international bank fraud, narcotics, money laundering, farm program fraud and Jamaican lottery fraud.

He was promoted to first assistant U.S. attorney in 2019.

Chase was appointed to serve as acting U.S. attorney in February 2021. Then-U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley resigned after Joe Biden became president, a move that typically follows a change in administration. Biden has not named a U.S. attorney for the North Dakota District.

