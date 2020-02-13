2 indicted in federal child pornography case

A Velva woman who authorities say made and distributed child pornography videos and images and the Minot man for whom she allegedly produced them are in custody on federal child exploitation charges, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

Katie Heidinger, of Velva, made her initial court appearance Tuesday. She is charged with six counts of producing child pornography and one count of distribution. She is being held without bail.

Derrick Walker, of Minot, faces the same six counts of producing pornography and also is charged with receiving the images. He was placed in custody on Monday pending trial.

State and federal investigators allege the two were involved in a romantic relationship and that Heidinger produced and distributed the videos via the internet at Walker’s request. Heidinger initially was charged in McHenry County and has multiple charges against her there, Wrigley said. Walker was charged in Ward County but there are no state charges against him.

