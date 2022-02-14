Howard gets 25-year prison sentence in alleged Bismarck love triangle slaying

A Canadian man has been sentenced to serve at least 21 years in prison for plotting the death of a Bismarck man in what authorities say was a love triangle that involved a life insurance scheme.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr on Monday accepted a plea agreement reached between prosecutors and Earl Howard, 43, in the death of Chad Entzel, 42, two years ago. Entzel's wife is awaiting trial in the case for allegedly conspiring with Howard.

Bahr sentenced Howard to 50 years in prison with 25 years suspended on the most serious charge, murder conspiracy. Howard will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence -- or about 21 years -- before being eligible for parole. He will get credit for the time he's already served behind bars.

Howard reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty last October to four felonies in the death of Entzel, whose body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire northeast of Bismarck. Authorities say Entzel died of gunshot wounds to the head, and the fire was intentionally set in an attempt to cover up the killing. Bahr on Monday said Entzel was shot while he was sleeping.

The judge imposed 10-year suspended sentences on arson and arson conspiracy charges; and a five-year suspended sentence for evidence tampering conspiracy.

Howard did not make a statement when offered the opportunity during the hearing. Defense attorney Philip Becher called it “a balanced outcome,” noting that the sentence takes into account Howard’s lack of criminal history and acceptance of responsibility but at the same time is “by no means a slap on the wrist.”

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said the sentence factors in Howard’s acceptance of responsibility while carrying a “significant amount of time hanging over his head” should he violate terms of probation upon his release from prison.

“We were also looking for finality for the family,” she said.

One of those family members testified that Howard's "senseless act of violence has completely taken over my life."

"You did things that no human being should ever do to another human being," said Lori Kraus, Chad Entzel's sister. "That just proves what kind of person you are."

Chad Entzel's mother blamed Howard for creating "such a void in our lives" and "a wound so deep it will never, ever heal."

"You've taken the joy out of our lives," Deb Entzel said, adding that she'll miss seeing her son play basketball or set off fireworks with his family, and will never again hear him wish her a happy birthday.

"How could you do such a cruel thing to another person that you didn't even know, that did nothing to you?" she asked.

Kraus and Deb Entzel told Bahr they supported the plea agreement.

Bahr in handing down the sentence noted that Howard had no criminal history, and the judge referenced several letters of support written by Howard's family members.

"But the court questions how those letters can be accurate when we have this type of crime being committed," Bahr said.

Chad Entzel's wife, Nikkisue Entzel, 40, is scheduled for a 10-day trial starting Feb. 28 on three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence. She could face life in prison if convicted.

Burleigh County Deputy Sheriff Brian Thompson testified during a hearing early in the case that Nikkisue Entzel and Howard were in a romantic relationship, verified by video and photos provided to law enforcement. Nikkisue Entzel took out a $26,000 life insurance policy on her husband in the days before his death, and she tried to collect on the policy soon after he died, the deputy maintained.

Prosecutors said Nikkisue Entzel told law enforcement Howard shot her husband, but that an evaluation of the firearm didn’t conclude who pulled the trigger. Bahr last May dismissed a murder charge against Howard at the request of Lawyer.

Nikkisue Entzel was arrested Jan. 7, 2020. Authorities the next day issued an arrest warrant for Howard, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Canada. He turned himself in the following day on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

