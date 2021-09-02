Home explosion lawsuit settled on sixth day of trial

Attorneys in a civil lawsuit stemming from a 2016 home explosion that killed two people north of Mandan settled the case before it went to a jury.

Jeff Weikum, one of the attorneys representing the children of Clyde and Elizabeth Howe, said a resolution was reached Tuesday morning before jurors returned to the courtroom. The trial started Aug. 23. The details of the settlement are confidential.

The Howes died Dec. 14, 2016, in a home explosion that was blamed on a propane leak. Their children, including Elianna Vazquez who was 17 at the time and severely injured in the explosion, sought money damages from Tri-Energy Company and CHS, Inc. CHS was dismissed from the lawsuit.

The resolution came after six days of “very detailed and very compelling testimony from experts on what caused the explosion,” Weikum said. The lawsuit alleged that Tri-Energy Cooperative “failed to install a second-stage propane regulator consistent with recognized safety standards.” Snow fell from the house and damaged a regulator, which allowed the propane to leak in, Weikum said.

The family sees the resolution as fitting, the attorney said.