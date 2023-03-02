Hoax reports of active shooter threats impacted numerous North Dakota schools including Bismarck and Mandan on Thursday, along with other schools around the country.

It was the second such instance in five months. A wave of active shooter hoax calls also hit North Dakota schools last October, impacting Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Fargo, West Fargo, Williston and Watford City. Several South Dakota schools were hit during the same month.

Rashes of so-called "swatting" calls have been reported at schools in several states this week, including Minnesota. The FBI says such calls are a form of harassment meant to deceive an emergency service provider into dispatching a police and emergency response team -- or SWAT team.

BHS administration was made aware of rumors relating to a reported shooting at the school and initiated emergency response protocols. Students at the high school and at the BECEP preschool, Pioneer Elementary and Will-Moore Elementary sheltered in place.

The school asked the public to not tie up phone lines by calling 911, the police or the school, and to not impede emergency responders. A short time later school officials reported that law enforcement had deemed the threat not credible.

"Given the substantial disruption caused by this incident, BHS will close for the day. Counseling services will be made available to students and staff," district spokesman Steve Koontz said in an afternoon statement, adding that "BPS is requesting that all parents have a conversation with their students and reach out to BHS if they need support."

Police responded to BHS about 9:45 a.m. after dispatchers received a phone call from a person claiming to be an active shooter.

"In the background, gunfire could be heard," the Police Department said in a statement, adding that "other schools throughout the U.S. received similar calls today."

Officers completed a room-by-room search at BHS and were on the scene until 12:30. More than 30 officers were tied up by the hoax, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

Police also responded to a similar threat at Mandan High, and students at all district schools sheltered in place before the threat was found to be not credible, according to Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht.

"Mandan PD conducted a room-by-room sweep of MHS and the Brave Center to ensure the students and staff were safe," the district said in a statement.

The threat in Mandan occurred shortly after 10 a.m., and classes and other school activities resumed about 11:15, the district said.

Police in Minot reported that an active shooter threat at that city's Central Campus was fake.

"We are aware of multiple school threats throughout our region and are assisting in investigating these incidents," the department said.

In eastern North Dakota, schools in Jamestown, Fargo and Grand Forks received similar threats.

It wasn't immediately clear how many schools in the state were impacted.

"Threats of this nature are not normally reported to NDDPI," North Dakota Department of Public Instruction spokesman Dale Wetzel said.

The state Department of Emergency Services could not immediately provide details with local law enforcement investigations still active, spokesman Eric Jensen said.