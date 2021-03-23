 Skip to main content
Highway Patrol investigating 'suspicious object' in Emmons County

Highway Patrol investigating 'suspicious object' in Emmons County

  • Updated
generic state trooper vehicle
Mike McCleary

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a "suspicious object" found Tuesday morning around State Highway 1804 west of Hazelton.

About 10:45 a.m., a state Transportation Department worker reported to law enforcement finding the object while performing maintenance on the roadway near mile marker 45, in Emmons County. 

The object "was rendered safe" by the Bismarck Bomb Squad around 2:30 p.m. The highway was closed for about two hours.

Agencies that responded were the Emmons County Sheriff's Department, Logan County Sheriff's Department, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Emmons County Ambulance and Emmons County Fire Department.

The Highway Patrol is not releasing information about the object's "makeup, location, or condition" due to the ongoing investigation.

Capitol Reporter

