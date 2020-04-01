Hazen woman charged with sexual assault involving teen boy

A 22-year-old Hazen woman has been charged with felony sexual assault involving a 16-year-old boy.

Kylie Paige Hayes was charged Monday in Morton County.

Mandan police investigated in January after getting a call about an injured boy. A friend told police the boy had hurt himself because he had been in a relationship with a married woman who wouldn't leave her spouse for him, according to an affidavit. Police identified the woman as Hayes.

Court documents allege she told police she was not married but was engaged, and that she met the boy Dec. 27 at a mutual friend's home and he told her he was 18. The affidavit alleges Hayes told police she was drunk and had sex with the boy at his home on Jan. 4.

She is set for a June 23 initial court appearance. No attorney is listed for her in court records.

