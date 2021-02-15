Halliday woman indicted on child neglect charge

A federal grand jury has indicted a Halliday woman on charges that her failure to feed an 8-year-old resulted in the child’s severe malnutrition.
Victoria Avery, 36, is charged with child neglect in Indian Country, according to an indictment filed on Feb. 4.
Avery was the parent and adult in charge of the child when the alleged incident occurred in November 2019, according to the indictment. It did not provide any other details of the case or any information about the child's current condition or status.
The federal public defender office, which is representing Avery, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, a federal holiday.
