 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halliday woman indicted on child neglect charge
top story

Halliday woman indicted on child neglect charge

{{featured_button_text}}

A federal grand jury has indicted a Halliday woman on charges that her failure to feed an 8-year-old resulted in the child’s severe malnutrition.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Victoria Avery, 36, is charged with child neglect in Indian Country, according to an indictment filed on Feb. 4.

Avery was the parent and adult in charge of the child when the alleged incident occurred in November 2019, according to the indictment. It did not provide any other details of the case or any information about the child's current condition or status.

The federal public defender office, which is representing Avery, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, a federal holiday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News