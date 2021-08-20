Guilty: Isaak convicted of killing 4 at RJR

Prosecutors did not prove a motive in the case, instead relying on a large amount of evidence that they maintained throughout the three-week trial would fit like pieces of a puzzle and point to Isaak as the killer.

Isaak’s defense team maintained that authorities didn’t seriously consider other possible suspects and made a rush to judgment.

Isaak, 47, a chiropractor whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, was accused in the slayings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.

Thomas Fakler, of Fargo, Robert Fakler's son, said the verdict will help the family heal -- that “one chapter is done.” He also expressed his appreciation for the authorities who responded to the scene 2 ½ years ago and those who helped bring Isaak to justice.

“Paramedics, the EMTs, the firefighters, the cops. I have a newfound respect for law enforcement,” he said. “Everything that they showed up there for the last few weeks, it’s amazing. They did a great job.”

Isaak's trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan began Aug. 2. The prosecution rested its case Tuesday afternoon, on the 12th day of the trial, after calling dozens of witnesses.