Graphic video, extramarital affair are focuses at RJR quadruple homicide trial

Graphic crime scene video and discussion of an extramarital affair dominated the second day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing four people at a Mandan property management business.
The video displayed Thursday drew sobs from the family and friends of RJR Maintenance and Management workers who were killed on April 1, 2019.
It was the first crime scene evidence introduced by prosecutors laying out a case against Chad Isaak, who is charged in the shooting and stabbing deaths of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. Authorities say the four were stabbed a total of about 100 times.
The video was shot by North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Shawn Banet, who called the amount and severity of wounds inflicted on the victims “horrific.”
Family and friends of the slain RJR workers comforted each other as the videos were displayed on three courtroom monitors at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. Some left the courtroom, and several tearfully embraced outside the room when the trial stopped at noon.
Isaak watched the videos intently but showed no emotion. No jurors were visibly shaken.
Video evidence is routinely gathered to document crime scenes, Banet said. The prosecution team played three videos: the exterior of the building; the interior of the shop where Robert Fakler and Fuehrer died; and the office area, where the bodies of the Cobbs were found.
The video evidence followed earlier testimony during which defense attorneys queried Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler, about an alleged longtime affair by her husband, and about comments she made when police presented her with evidence of it about a month after the killings, on April 30, 2019 -- what Jackie Fakler on Thursday called “the second-worst day of my life.”
Jackie Fakler acknowledged to police she had in the past made statements about how she’d handle an affair by her husband, saying there wouldn’t be a divorce and that she’d have him “taken out.” She made the statements in jest, before she learned of the alleged affair, she said. When police told her they’d found text messages indicating an affair, “my mind was not straight at all,” Fakler said Thursday. “I was very angry.”
Investigators found no validity in Jackie Fakler’s statements to them, Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug testified. Her reaction to being told about the affair ranged from crying to joking -- which he said are typical coping mechanisms that he found “appropriate.”
“It was definitely a surprise to her,” he said.
Jackie Fakler said early in her testimony that she considers herself to still be married, and she referred to Robert Fakler as her soulmate.
Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home property is managed by RJR, is charged with four counts of murder, along with felony counts of burglary and concealment within a vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has been jailed since his arrest three days after the killings, held on $1 million bond. He pleaded not guilty in August 2019. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted. He has appeared in court this week in street clothes, with no handcuffs or shackles.
A jury of six men and six women, along with two alternates -- a man and a woman -- will decide Isaak’s fate. Jurors were seated Wednesday after a selection process that spanned two days, and testimony began after the prosecution and defense gave opening statements.
Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld said evidence including photos, lab reports and bullet fragments from the scene will be pieces of a puzzle that will show jurors Isaak is guilty.
She said surveillance video shows a person of Isaak’s size and build entering and leaving the RJR building, taking a company vehicle, and later walking to a nearby business where he got in his own pickup and left Mandan.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick maintained that the lack of a motive shows the charges against Isaak are a “rush to judgment.”
Quick suggested police conducted a sloppy crime scene investigation -- which emergency responders who testified Tuesday countered by saying they relied on training and experience in their actions and followed departmental protocols.
Quick also listed numerous items connected to Isaak that either showed no DNA link to him or relevance to the case, and he alluded to the possibility of a disgruntled employee, unhappy tenant or someone else being the killer. He noted that police didn’t interview the ex-husband of the woman who allegedly had an affair with Rober Fakler, and alluded to the ex-husband having a violent past.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.
(Check back for updates.)
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com