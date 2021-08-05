Graphic video, extramarital affair are focuses at RJR quadruple homicide trial

The video evidence followed earlier testimony during which defense attorneys queried Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler, about an alleged longtime affair by her husband, and about comments she made when police presented her with evidence of it about a month after the killings, on April 30, 2019 -- what Jackie Fakler on Thursday called “the second-worst day of my life.”

Jackie Fakler acknowledged to police she had in the past made statements about how she’d handle an affair by her husband, saying there wouldn’t be a divorce and that she’d have him “taken out.” She made the statements in jest, before she learned of the alleged affair, she said. When police told her they’d found text messages indicating an affair, “my mind was not straight at all,” Fakler said Thursday. “I was very angry.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators found no validity in Jackie Fakler’s statements to them, Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug testified. Her reaction to being told about the affair ranged from crying to joking -- which he said are typical coping mechanisms that he found “appropriate.”

“It was definitely a surprise to her,” he said.

Jackie Fakler said early in her testimony that she considers herself to still be married, and she referred to Robert Fakler as her soulmate.