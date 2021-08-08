Graphic images, extramarital affair, talk of motive highlight first week of Isaak trial

Alex Reichert, a criminal defense lawyer from Grand Forks who has handled numerous homicide cases but who has no connection to the Isaak case, told The Associated Press before the trial that motive isn’t necessary for a conviction. But he also said juries want to know why something happened, and that “It gets very difficult in a circumstantial case without a motive.”

Quick also noted during his opening statement that police didn’t interview the ex-husband of a woman who allegedly had an affair with Robert Fakler, and he alluded to the ex-husband having a violent past.

The subject of the affair took a twist when Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler, testified that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest.

Investigators confirmed the affair through text messages and informed Jackie Fakler about a month after the killings. Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug testified that authorities don’t think she had seriously threatened her husband’s life.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman with whom Robert Fakler allegedly had the affair is one of the 25 witnesses expected to be called by the defense later in the trial.