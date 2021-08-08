Graphic images, extramarital affair, talk of motive highlight first week of Isaak trial

Gruesome images and talk of an extramarital affair were focal points of the first week of the Chad Isaak quadruple homicide trial in Mandan. But underlying it all was the question -- do prosecutors have a motive?
That question remains unanswered, with the second week of the trial set to begin Monday morning.
Isaak is charged with four counts of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, shooting and stabbing deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history, and it has gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000, for more than two years. Authorities say the four workers at the property management company were stabbed a total of about 100 times, and one was almost decapitated.
Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld during her opening statement to jurors said evidence including photos, lab reports and bullet fragments will fit together like pieces of a puzzle and point to Isaak.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick made motive -- or lack thereof -- a focus of his opening statement, accusing authorities of conducting sloppy crime scene work, overlooking numerous people as possible suspects and making a “rush to judgment.”
Alex Reichert, a criminal defense lawyer from Grand Forks who has handled numerous homicide cases but who has no connection to the Isaak case, told The Associated Press before the trial that motive isn’t necessary for a conviction. But he also said juries want to know why something happened, and that “It gets very difficult in a circumstantial case without a motive.”
Quick also noted during his opening statement that police didn’t interview the ex-husband of a woman who allegedly had an affair with Robert Fakler, and he alluded to the ex-husband having a violent past.
The subject of the affair took a twist when Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler, testified that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest.
Investigators confirmed the affair through text messages and informed Jackie Fakler about a month after the killings. Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug testified that authorities don’t think she had seriously threatened her husband’s life.
The woman with whom Robert Fakler allegedly had the affair is one of the 25 witnesses expected to be called by the defense later in the trial.
Prosecutors during the first week largely called to the stand investigators who detailed the crime scene work they did after the killings. North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Joseph Arenz testified that a lone person carried out the attacks and might not have known two of the slain workers.
Neufeld on Friday told South Central District Judge David Reich that she plans to call State Medical Examiner William Massello to the stand on Monday.
BCI agents last week showed graphic crime scene photos depicting the location of blood stains, bullet fragments and footprints near the slain workers, along with a virtual walkthrough with 360-degree photos of the RJR shop and offices.
Video of the crime scene drew sobs from the family and friends of the slain workers, some of whom left the courtroom and comforted one another outside.
Reichert also told AP that the brutality of the slayings could sway a jury. No jurors appeared to be visibly shaken by the graphic images shown in the courtroom.
Prosecutors this week will continue making their way through their witness list, which numbers nearly 70. About 20 witnesses testified the first week. The trial is scheduled for three weeks.
Isaak, 47, a Washburn chiropractor whose mobile home property is managed by RJR, has appeared in court in street clothes, with no handcuffs or shackles. He has listened intently, taken notes and consulted at times with his attorneys, while showing little emotion.
A jury of six men and six women, along with two alternates -- a man and a woman -- will decide Isaak’s fate. They were chosen the first two days of the trial from a pool that initially numbered 118 people.
Reich has set a limit of 60 spectators in the courtroom. Attendance during jury selection was sparse, and the gallery has been filled to only about a third of capacity during testimony.
The trial is being broadcast live and also livestreamed by Court TV. Go to https://buff.ly/3fuMVNo for local listings or https://buff.ly/2Jmizev for the livestream.