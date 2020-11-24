Governor approves 2nd round of marijuana pardons

Gov. Doug Burgum has approved a second round of pardons under a policy change streamlining the process for people convicted of low-level marijuana offenses.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum on Nov. 9 granted 24 pardons out of 26 recommended to him in July by North Dakota's Pardon Advisory Board. The state's attorney general sits on the board.

As for the other two pardon requests, one applicant was encouraged to seek a traditional pardon; the other mistakenly believed she had a conviction on her record, Nowatzki said.

The board approved a policy change in July 2019 for easing the pardon process for convictions in North Dakota of marijuana possession or ingestion, and for paraphernalia possession. Burgum in January granted 16 of 26 pardons the board recommended in the first round.

An applicant is eligible under the new policy if he or she has not violated any criminal laws within five years prior to filling out the application. The policy does not cover convictions for intent to deliver marijuana, or for manufacturing or delivering the drug.

A pardon essentially removes guilt for an offense. Burgum has granted 79 pardons as governor -- about half for low-level marijuana offenses.