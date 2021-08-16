Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue reports theft ahead of fundraiser

A Bismarck-area animal shelter had several items that were set to be sold at a fundraiser stolen over the weekend.

Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue reported on Facebook that several pieces of furniture were taken from a Mandan storage unit. The items were going to be auctioned off at the shelter's Woofstock event, which raises money for the organization. A bed, tables and other items were among the pieces stolen.

Woofstock will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck. The event includes live music and a silent auction.

A report was filed with the Mandan Police Department, according to Deputy Chief Lori Flaten. She said Monday that she did not yet have any information on possible leads.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.