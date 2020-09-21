Fourth stabbing, gang suspect arrested

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fourth suspect in a July 3 stabbing incident in Mandan is in custody.

Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston was arrested Monday by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website.

Wollan and Girard Glaser, 49, Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 28, and Edward Nuckols, 32, face murder conspiracy and criminal street gang charges.

Authorities on Sept. 11 issued arrest warrants for the men in connection with a stabbing during a July 3 street dance outside the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities allege the four are members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and attacked a member of the rival Hell's Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club suffered multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung in the incident, according to court documents.

The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.

