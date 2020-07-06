Fourth person set for trial in car wash robbery

A fourth person alleged to have taken part in a robbery scheme that played out at a Mandan car wash waived his preliminary hearing on Monday and pleaded not guilty, court records show.

Vegas Morin, 21, is charged with two conspiracy felonies and two weapons felonies. He is among those alleged to have lured a man to the Turbo Spa Car Wash in April, pulled him from his vehicle, beat him, and stole his wallet and $300.

Morin is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center pending $10,000 cash bail. His trial date was not immediately listed in court documents.

Three others allegedly involved in the incident -- Summer LeBeau, Justyce Houle and Michael Baker -- are scheduled for trial in August.

