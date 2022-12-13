Fort Totten men sentenced for sex crimes

Two Fort Totten men have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of an incapacitated victim, according to U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte sentenced Reese Ironshield, 34, to 7 ¼ years, and Kyle Langstaff Sr., 32, to about five years in prison. Both must spend five years on supervised released after the prison time.

They were accused of engaging in sex acts with a person who was unresponsive and unaware in November 2021. They were interrupted by three juveniles, and Ironshield allegedly threatened one of them with a handgun and ordered the youth never to talk about what he saw, authorities say.

Langstaff pleaded guilty to two sex crime counts. Ironshield pleaded guilty to one count and a charge of witness tampering.