Former tribal official indicted on sex abuse, assault charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Three Affiliated Tribes official on five sexual assault and abuse charges, according to court documents.

Richard Hall is charged with aggravated sexual abuse, three counts of abusive sexual contact, and abusive sexual contact of an unconscious person. The alleged acts involved young girls, court documents show.

Hall was employed by the tribe for 12 years and was director of transportation for the last 10 years, said Lovell Overlie, spokeswoman for the tribe. He was fired for reasons unrelated to the indictment at the same time the investigation began, Overlie said.

The indictment alleges some of the incidents took place between 2013 and 2016 and some were as recent as September 2020.

Attorneys for Hall did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

