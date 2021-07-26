Former Mandan police officer sentenced to 5 years for hidden cellphone video of minor

A former Mandan police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting video of a person under age 18 with a hidden cellphone has been sentenced to five years in prison.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland on Monday also ordered Scott Warzecha, 45, to spend five years on probation after his release, two years more than recommended by attorneys in the case. He must also complete sex offender treatment while incarcerated and register as a sex offender.

The child victim when asked by Feland what a fair sentence would be replied, “as long as possible.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever forgive him for what he did,” the child said.

The Tribune does not identify victims of sex crimes.

Warzecha was charged in November with felony use of a minor in a sexual performance, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison. He also was charged with two counts of felony surreptitious intrusion, which were amended into one count under the terms of a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty in April.