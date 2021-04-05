 Skip to main content
Former Mandan officer accused of sex crimes expected to plead guilty, trial canceled
Former Mandan officer accused of sex crimes expected to plead guilty, trial canceled

Former Mandan Police Officer Scott Warzecha faces one count of using a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion. 

A former Mandan police officer charged with felony sex crimes for allegedly videotaping a minor is expected to plead guilty to amended charges, court records show.

The trial of Scott Warzecha, 45, scheduled to start Thursday has been canceled, according to court documents. A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for April 16.

Warzecha was charged in November with felony use of a minor in a sexual performance, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison. He also is charged with two counts of felony surreptitious intrusion.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office in mid-November responded to a call that Warzecha was threatening to harm himself. His actions followed the discovery of his alleged use of a cellphone to record a person under the age of 18, authorities said. The incident was not work-related. A second video recording incident was reported to police during the investigation, police said.

Warzecha, a 13-year police veteran, was placed on administrative leave at the onset of the investigation and fired a few days later. He was the handler of the Mandan department’s first K-9, Kupper. The dog joined the department in August 2019.

Defense attorney Justin Vinje on Wednesday filed a request to cancel Warzecha’s trial, court records show. The prosecution on Thursday filed a proposal to amend the charges against Warzecha. The document wasn't yet available to the public on Monday.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

