A former bank president who pleaded guilty to defrauding Beulah and Glen Ullin banks has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor on Wednesday further ordered Brady Torgerson, 35, to pay more than $485,000 in restitution. Torgerson must also spend three years on supervised release.

A federal grand jury indictment against Torgerson included charges of misapplication of funds, making false entries in bank records, and aggravated identity theft. Those charges were dismissed under an agreement with prosecutors. Torgerson pleaded guilty last August to two counts of bank fraud.

Authorities alleged Torgerson attempted to defraud both banks by issuing funds to people not entitled to them, failing to register bank transactions, creating fraudulent loan obligations and trying to conceal the activities.

Prosecutors in court documents stated that Torgerson did not take the money for personal gain but in an effort to conceal losses on loans he managed. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan O'Konek sought restitution and a three-year prison term. He told Traynor he "tried to look at the person (Torgerson) was and balance that" with the effect of his actions.

"He didn't know what to do, so he made a series of decisions that were criminal," O'Konek said.

Defense attorney Andrew Mohring, of Minneapolis, said Torgerson had received enough punishment through the loss of his banking license and career, and through media coverage, community ostracism, and his arrest by federal officials.

"He did what he did trying to help others," Mohring said.

The defense team presented a video to the court in which family and community members spoke about Torgerson's character and contributions to the community.

Traynor was unswayed, saying Torgerson's actions of making loans to certain people without taking applications through the proper channels was "not good banking."

"He screwed up a lot of people's lives," the judge said. "He’s not a good guy, despite how many community members say otherwise."

Two bank customers spoke about the long-term effects of Torgerson's actions on their businesses. Hope Ochsner testified that she was given approval to start a revamp of a family owned bowling alley. She was informed by her lawyer that problems existed when loan money wasn't received as promised or in some cases went to a third party, she said. She suffered from public scrutiny too, she said, as rumors circulated that "we took out a bad loan."

"The only mistake we made was that we trusted him," Ochsner said.

The state banking board in July 2021 suspended Torgerson from employment at any entity licensed by the North Dakota Board of Financial Institutions.

The banking board said Torgerson in 2020 while employed at First Security Bank-West made loans above the bank’s legal lending limit; made loans at a reduced interest rate; made 91 loans totaling $12.7 million without securing liens or gathering financial information; and distorted the bank’s financial position on quarterly reports.

The bank had to set aside $1.02 million to cover potential losses. The amount is roughly equal to the bank's average annual earnings in the last five years, the board said.

Torgerson was hired by First Security Bank-West in July 2017 and appointed president that day. He was appointed to the bank’s board of directors in September 2017, according to the state board. He resigned both positions Jan. 19, 2021. He had been working as a loan officer at The Union Bank of Glen Ullin before the board's suspension order.

Torgerson’s father, Brent Torgerson, pleaded guilty in September to misapplication of bank funds. He was placed on probation for a year and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. He was accused of issuing a cashier’s check of more than $724,000 from Union Bank, where he worked as vice president, branch manager and loan officer, to his son without obtaining promissory notes and other necessary financial paperwork. Court documents state Brady Torgerson used the funds to cover losses to First Security Bank-West caused by his “deceptive banking practices.”

A third man, Kelly Huffman, in September was fined $5,000 and placed on supervised release for a year. He pleaded guilty to misapplication of bank funds. Authorities alleged Huffman while working at First Security Bank-West issued a $125,000 check advance to another bank at the request of Brady Torgerson. Huffman at his sentencing told Hovland he thought he was helping “a trusted friend” and that he “went about things the wrong way” by issuing the check.

Anther man, Tyler Hofland, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was ordered to spend a year on supervised release and pay more than $98,000 in restitution on a charge of aiding and abetting bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.