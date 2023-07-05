A Bismarck man accused of fleeing police in a May incident that ended with a fiery crash has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including a felony.

Derek Hopfinger, 36, entered his pleas on June 26. He is scheduled for trial Sept. 14 on a felony charge of reckless endangerment and misdemeanor counts of fleeing a peace officer, disorderly conduct, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. He could face up to about six years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Police on the afternoon of May 20 responded to a call of a reckless driver near South Washington and Bismarck Expressway. An officer found the vehicle near Third Street and Denver Avenue but did not pursue. The vehicle at one point allegedly drove in the wrong lane and at the police car.

Authorities received another call about 15 minutes later that a vehicle had rolled and caught fire in the 7200 block of River Road. Hopfinger and a passenger fled but Burleigh County deputies caught them a short time later, according to police.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane and the Patrol’s bloodhound also were deployed, and the Bismarck Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Hopfinger and the passenger were not hurt in the crash. The passenger was taken into custody for detox but did not face criminal charges.