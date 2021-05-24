Flasher man sentenced for theft; more cases pending

A Flasher man with a criminal history that includes animal abuse and forgery has been convicted of theft and sentenced to serve about three months in jail. He also faces similar charges in other pending cases.

A jury last Thursday found Corey Fleck, 50, guilty of theft by deception on a charge dating to 2019. He was accused of selling cattle on which there was a lien and depositing checks that had forged signatures of lien holders’ names. Six counts of defrauding secured creditors were dismissed.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig ordered Fleck to spend 90 days in jail. The remainder of a three-year prison term was suspended until he completes 1 ½ years of probation.

Fleck in another case is scheduled for a July jury trial after pleading not guilty to charges of felony theft and defrauding creditors. Authorities allege he in April 2020 sold farm equipment against which existed a lien related to an estate. Fleck allegedly deposited the $37,000 check, and bank records show $25,700 was withdrawn or spent through cashier’s checks. But the estate did not receive funds from the sale of the equipment, according to a police affidavit.