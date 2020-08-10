Five homicides stand out in Mandan police annual report, other categories calm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A quadruple homicide stands out in an otherwise routine annual report filed by the Mandan Police Department for the year 2019.

The four deaths on April 1 put the city’s 2019 homicide total at five, the report shows. The department reported one homicide in 2017 and two in 2018.

Chad Isaak, 46, is charged with four felony counts of murder in connection with the deaths of RJR owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer and William and Lois Cobb. Isaak is scheduled for trial in November.

A 79-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a Mandan parking lot last September. Gene Mosbrucker, 74, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shirley Lee, 79, of Mandan.

The homicides were part of a statewide report that totaled 26 homicides last year, the highest number since the start of Uniform Crime data collection in the 1970s. That number passed North Dakota’s previous high of 22 in 2015 and was nine more than in 2018.

Beyond the deaths, the department’s report contained “nothing earth shattering,” said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

“There wasn’t anything about the whole year that stuck out to us,” Flaten said.